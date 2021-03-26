Brandon Powell is signing with the Bills

Getty Images

The Bills re-signed Isaiah McKenzie earlier this week and they are making another move at wide receiver on Friday.

Brandon Powell‘s agent Ron Butler said that his client is signing with the Bills. It’s a one-year deal for Powell in Buffalo.

Powell played in 15 games for the Falcons last season and caught 12 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 8.9 yards per punt return and 20.2 yards per kickoff return.

The Bills’ primary returner from last season was Andre Roberts, who signed with the Texans as a free agent. McKenzie did have an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown on his lone return last season and handled return work more regularly with the Broncos earlier in his career.