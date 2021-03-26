Darryl Roberts signs with Washington

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team signed William Jackson III early in free agency and they’ve made another addition to their cornerback corps.

A release from the team on Friday afternoon announced that Darryl Roberts has signed a contract. The terms of that contract were not included in the announcement.

Roberts spent four seasons with the Jets before signing with the Lions last April. He started five of the 11 games he played in Detroit and recorded 39 tackles and an interception over the course of the season.

Ronald Darby and Fabian Moreau have left Washington as free agents, which leaves Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland, Greg Stroman, and Danny Johnson to go with Roberts and Jackson on the depth chart at corner.