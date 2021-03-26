Derwin Gray signs tender

Getty Images

Offensive tackle Derwin Gray signed his one-year tender with the Jaguars on Friday. Gray was an exclusive rights free agent.

Gray, 25, played five games for the Steelers last season, seeing action on 25 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Pittsburgh made him a seventh-round choice in 2019 out of Maryland. He did not play a game during his rookie season.

The Steelers waived him before the start of the 2020 season and re-signed him to their practice squad.

They promoted Gray to their active roster before waiving him Dec. 26. The Jaguars claimed him.