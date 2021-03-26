DeSean Jackson: Matthew Stafford is a beast, his arm is out of this world

Getty Images

The Rams’ most consequential move of the 2021 offseason is always going to be trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford. But they’ve also brought in some speed and experience at wide receiver by signing Los Angeles native DeSean Jackson to a one-year deal.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Jackson said he’s already friends with defensive stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey and has spoken with Stafford.

“That dude is a beast, his arm is out of this world so I’m excited to — I’m gonna say, ‘Man, just — I’m gonna run far you just throw it far,’ and hopefully we can beat everybody,” Jackson said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Jackson has dealt with injuries in recent years, playing only eight games over the last two seasons. In five games for Philadelphia last year, he caught 14 passes for 236 yards with one touchdown.

But he’s played under Sean McVay before, as the Rams’ head coach was Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2014-2016 — the same years as Jackson’s stint with the franchise. Jackson led the league in yards per reception in 2014 and 2016, going over 1,000 yards both years.

Jackson was asked if he could still return punts, which would add to his value. But he remained mum on the subject.

“I can’t give you all the information,” Jackson said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “I was just talking to Sean. I’m not gonna spill all the beans, but we’ve got some things to be excited for. We’re working on something and we’ll see how it turns out.”