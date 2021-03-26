Dolphins end up with more picks and a clear path to a great player

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have moved from No. 3 to No. 12 to No. 6. In so doing, they’ve stockpiled future picks and ensured that they’ll get a great player.

With a run on quarterbacks expected at the top of the draft, with the Jaguars, Jets, and 49ers likely to take signal-callers to start the process, the Dolphins will get one of the top three players on their board, since they’re obviously not looking at a quarterback.

If another quarterback goes with pick No. 4 or pick No. 5, the Dolphins will get one of the top two players on their board.

The fact that the Dolphins made the move to No. 6 now shows that they have at least three non-quarterbacks they’d be thrilled to get. They’ll definitely get one of them. And, despite dropping only three net spots, they’ll have an extra first-round pick and an extra third-round pick for their trouble.

Or they can now load up the cannon for an attempt to get Russell Wilson.