Dolphins trade back up to No. 6, Eagles move down to No. 12

Getty Images

On a wild day of trading in the NFL, the Dolphins have now made two big moves.

Shortly after pulling off a blockbuster trade with the 49ers to send the third overall pick to San Francisco, the Eagles have traded the 49ers’ 2021 first-round pick, No. 12 overall, to the Dolphins.

Philadelphia will ship the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft to Miami for No. 12 overall and a 2022 first-round pick. (The Eagles will also ship the 156th overall pick to Miami and get the 123rd overall pick in the deal.)

It’s unclear which 2022 first-round pick the Dolphins have sent to the Eagles.

By moving down from No. 6 to No. 12, the Eagles have likely taken themselves out of the quarterback derby, a sign that they’re all-in on Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback this year.

By moving back up to No. 6, the Dolphins have signaled that they might take a quarterback after all, which would be a bad sign for their faith in Tua Tagovailoa. It’s also possible, however, that the Dolphins won’t take a quarterback and just think they can add an elite player at No. 6 who won’t be there at No. 12.

Today is one of the biggest days the NFL has ever seen for draft pick trades.