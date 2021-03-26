Dolphins trade back up to No. 6, Eagles move down to No. 12

On a wild day of trading in the NFL, the Dolphins have now made two big moves.

Shortly after pulling off a blockbuster trade with the 49ers to send the third overall pick to San Francisco, the Eagles have traded the 49ers’ 2021 first-round pick, No. 12 overall, to the Dolphins.

Philadelphia will ship the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft to Miami for No. 12 overall and a 2022 first-round pick. (The Eagles will also ship the 156th overall pick to Miami and get the 123rd overall pick in the deal.)

It’s unclear which 2022 first-round pick the Dolphins have sent to the Eagles.

By moving down from No. 6 to No. 12, the Eagles have likely taken themselves out of the quarterback derby, a sign that they’re all-in on Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback this year.

By moving back up to No. 6, the Dolphins have signaled that they might take a quarterback after all, which would be a bad sign for their faith in Tua Tagovailoa. It’s also possible, however, that the Dolphins won’t take a quarterback and just think they can add an elite player at No. 6 who won’t be there at No. 12.

Today is one of the biggest days the NFL has ever seen for draft pick trades.

  4. Bad bad trade for Philly. Had a chance to draft a difference maker at No. 6 overall, and they overthought this, again, and blew that chance.

  5. or…they hope one of the coveted QB’s will there at 6 and they can pull in another haul of assets to move down again.

  6. Glad the Eagles did this, there is sure to be more elite talent there in the top 6, but the Eagles are a lot more than 1 elite player away from having a real team.

  7. more likely they take a wideout or o line. why would you trade out of 3 if you still want a qb?

  8. Fins probably figure the first 3 picks are QBs for sure, Sewell goes to Cincinnati, and they’ll get either Chase or Pitts if Atlanta takes the other.

  9. I doubt this is the end of this deal. I wonder if this is to help acquire Watson and give the 49ers the pick to get their new QB. The Dolphins basically have like 6 first round picks in the next three drafts to bargain with. That will definitely get a Watson trade done.

  10. Making move! I like it. All in all they got an additional 1,3 and 7 in the end.

  11. Ah so refreshing being a WFT fan these days and not having to worry about dumb decisions like these.

  14. In theory, this would appear to be a fantastic maneuver by Miami.

    They can still get Pitts or one of the best wide receivers at six (who they would have over-drafted a bit at three) and they got an extra first round pick for their trouble.

    How can you not like that?

  16. Dolphins could be scary in a couple years. AFC East won’t be a cakewalk any longer (except the Jets).

  17. “Bad sign for Tua”…..or they know they can get whatever receiver they want at #6 and the Eagles would have probably taken that receiver.

  19. Umm No. If they wanted any other QB, they would not have traded out of the 3rd spot. More than likely they are going after someone like Parsons or Pitts who will not be there at 12.

  20. All these moves…and the 3 teams involved will all still be 3rd best in their division.

  22. Wow, the Phins are really busting some moves. Its hard to figure out if they’re going to roll with Tua or not, though I would guess that they will, and try to add some other key pieces. I wouldn’t be shocked if they pulled off another trade yet, they seem to be angling to get exactly the package that they want, and they have the position and the leverage to do it.

  25. if the dolphins wanted a quarterback-trading out of 3 was not the way to go.

  26. THis seems like an odd move to me. Seems more like a trade to make on draft day itself, when you know exactly who you’re going to get at #6 overall.

  27. I think the Eagles are gambling that Pitts will drop. There will be a good passcatcher at 12 if Pitts is gone. They might also be targeting their secondary as well. But this trade shows for sure that they are collecting draft capital for the future.

  28. So essentially the dolphins moved back 3 picks and picked up 2 first round picks? That’s some 4D chess.

  31. Negative on Miami going back up to grab a QB. Likely going after one of the receivers from Alabama as Jamar Chase will be gone, or the tight end from Florida. Not a QB, no way. They want Tua to develop with talent around him.

  33. The dolphins want a top playmaker for Tua. They don’t think Chase, Waddle, Smith or Pitts will be there at 12. I think they were willing to take Smith or chase at 3 and instead will take one at 6 and pick up and extra first rounder. I like it for them.

  boogermcf says:
    March 26, 2021 at 1:40 pm
    Bad bad trade for Philly. Had a chance to draft a difference maker at No. 6 overall, and they overthought this, again, and blew that chance.

    44 8 Rate This
    __________________________________________

    They're likely going to have 3 1st round picks next year. That's 100% worth it for them given the question mark at QB as they'll have plenty of ammo to move if required, or to pick up several players if not.

  36. So every mock draft done up to now is worthless garbage? No way, who could have seen that coming???????

  38. They be wheelin’ and a dealin’ baby. This is what it is all about and we ain’t done yet !

  39. The Eagles could have made up for their first-round mistake last year by taking probably one of the top two receivers. Still a possibility that one of the top 3 WRs are there at 12 but certainly not a lock. There will be an elite prospect at 12, though.

  41. Rumor on the street has it that the iggles will trade these first rounders for Russell Wilson!

  josh plum says:
    March 26, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    So essentially the dolphins moved back 3 picks and picked up 2 first round picks? That’s some 4D chess.
    ———————————————–
    The got two extra first rounders from SF to move down to pick #12 and then used one extra First rounder to move up to pick #6. That is equal to getting one extra first rounder to move down 3 spots but a good move in my opinion.

  josh plum says:
    March 26, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    So essentially the dolphins moved back 3 picks and picked up 2 first round picks? That’s some 4D chess.

    ===========================

    Well, actually it's two first round picks. One of the first rounders went to Philly in the trade just announced.

  44. @LaserJock: “wow… the fins are real movers this year!!! New blood does that.”

    Chris Grier has been with Miami since 2000 and GM since 2016.

  sameer1138 says:
    March 26, 2021 at 1:58 pm
    I beg to differ. It also gives the team that you might have wanted to make the deal with a chance to "look at the menu of players" and decide they want to "order now" and take a player and the deal falls apart right there.

  47. Philly is the by far the only loser after these trades Hurts is fools gold he is nothing
    special great moves by Miami to soon to say about SF at this point.

  48. And a reminder that Miami’s history of trading with Philly and Tunsil dates back to Grier’s first year as GM in 2016: trading out of 8th with Philly for Kiko Alonso, Byron Maxwell, and Tunsil with the 13th pick — Philly traded up again from 8th to 2nd with Cleveland to take Wentz.

  50. Good move by the Eagles! Based on draft value alone they get the better end of this deal. Plus, it lets them roll with Hurts at QB this year, and if he isn’t the answer they have the 2022 picks (potentially 3 firsts) to go get one.

  51. As always, Howie Roseman has to try to outsmart everyone instead of staying put and taking a guaranteed stud. Knowing Howie, he will either try to trade down a few more times, or stay put at 12 and take someone projected to go in the 3rd round.

  J V says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:16 pm
    This is Philly admitting they’re in rebuild mode.

    That one year dynasty went by fast

  53. Essentially the Dolphins traded back 3 slots (3rd to 6th) for a 3rd round pick this year and a first round pick in 2023. While the Eagles traded back 6 spots for a 1st round pick next year . . . I think the Dolphins got the best of this deal. So here is what every team got in what is essentially a three way trade:

    San Fran rec’d 3rd overall pick, gave up 2021 3rd round, 2022 1st round and 2023 1st round

    Eagles rec’d 12th overall pick and 2022 1st round pick, gave up the 6th overall pick

    Miami rec’d the 6th overall pick, a 2021 3rd round, a 2022 first round and gave up the 3rd overall pick

  PFTSelectiveCensorship says:

    More nonsense from Grier and Flores. This deal makes ZERO sense.
    ——————————————–
    Dolphins picked up a 1 and 3, swapped a 4 for a 5, and will still get their guy at 6 that they would have taken at 3. Makes perfect sense.

