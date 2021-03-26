Giants sign Zach Fulton

Getty Images

The Giants have been busy signing players this week and their moves now include an option to start on the offensive line.

The team announced the signing of guard Zach Fulton. No terms of the deal were announced.

Fulton spent the last three seasons in Houston and was released by the Texans last week as they made room for the dozens of players they’ve acquired. He started 44 games for the Texans and made 46 starts in four years with the Chiefs before moving on to the Texans.

His arrival gives the Giants an experienced player to consider as they try to build a more effective offensive line. With Kevin Zeitler gone, he will likely be in the mix to take over at right guard.