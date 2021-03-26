Houston Police Department: No evidence against Deshaun Watson has been submitted

Getty Images

The Deshaun Watson situation has gotten very quiet since Tuesday. That could change as soon as today, based on the most recent word on Tuesday night from attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 16 women who has sued the Texans quarterback for assault.

For now, though, not much is happening. Via KTRK, the Houston Police Department said Thursday that it has not yet received any documentation or other evidence from Buzbee. The lawyer has said that his office would be submitting affidavits and other evidence on Monday, March 22.

No new lawsuits have been filed since the total reached 16 on Tuesday. Buzbee has said that his office is talking to a total of 24 women who have concerns about Watson’s behavior during massage sessions.