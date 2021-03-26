Jimmy Garoppolo’s future likely won’t be in San Francisco

Posted by Mike Florio on March 26, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT
With the 49ers making a bold move up the 2021 draft board from No. 12 to No. 3, all signs point to coach Kyle Shanahan coveting one of the top quarterbacks — and being comfortable having two of them go before he picks.

If, as it appears, the 49ers gave up the 12th overall pick, two future first-round picks, and third-round pick for a quarterback, it means that Jimmy Garoppolo and his $25 million compensation package for 2021 will be gone.

Barring a steep pay cut and an understanding that he’s simply keeping the seat warm for the rookie, Garoppolo will be traded or released. Barring a steep pay cut to facilitate a trade, Garoppolo will be released.

We posed the question of whether Garoppolo eventually will be cut last month. We also explained that G.M. John Lynch said what he had to say when he said he has “no doubt” that Garoppolo will be the starter.

Look for the 49ers to try (unsuccessfully) to sell the idea that Garoppolo will remain in place, in order to build some trade leverage. Unless they can find a trade partner or get Jimmy to take less, Jimmy likely will be gone.

And then he’ll be free to sign with any other team. Like maybe the Patriots.

30 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo’s future likely won’t be in San Francisco

  1. He has been overrated from the time he was in NE. 49ers never should have paid him that much.

  7. There’s a scenario people are missing. The 49ers are super bowl contenders this year with G. And before you scoff at that let me remind you it’s a very similar roster to the one that went to the super bowl in 2019. 49ers can absolutely keep G for 2021 and take their shot at the superbowl and let the rookie learn. The alternative is ditching G and relying on the rookie from day one. Which, even for the best rookie QBs, is basically giving up on super bowl aspirations for 2021.

  8. So you’re saying that they will get rid of him and replace him with who? They aren’t going to start a rookie when they are a contender. After this year, yeah he will probably be gone. But for the 2021 season Jimmy G will be starting. If they were a rebuilding team then yeah they would start a rookie. They didn’t bring back all their vets just to let a rookie start. It’s exactly why you see rookies sit behind starters, like Aaron Rodgers did.

  9. The patriots seem to be the only logical destination for him. Belichick drafted him and was enamored with him, only to be overridden by Kraft and forced to keep Brady. Its a damn good thing too, the Patriots got a couple more SB rings after being “forced” to keep him, not to mention Brady getting ANOTHER one with the Bucs. Historically, Belichick has always had an uncanny knack for getting rid of players a year early rather than a year late, but he would’ve been dead wrong in this case. I know, hindsight is always 20/20!

  10. defibrillator says:
    March 26, 2021 at 1:37 pm
    There’s a scenario people are missing. The 49ers are super bowl contenders this year with G. And before you scoff at that let me remind you it’s a very similar roster to the one that went to the super bowl in 2019. 49ers can absolutely keep G for 2021 and take their shot at the superbowl and let the rookie learn. The alternative is ditching G and relying on the rookie from day one. Which, even for the best rookie QBs, is basically giving up on super bowl aspirations for 2021.

    They have Josh Rosen on the roster. They are not keeping Jimmy G with his current contract. And why would he even want to be there now?

  12. It was just a matter of time before this happened. We all knew that the 49ers were not satisfied with Garoppolo.no matter what Shanahan and Lynch were telling the media. If he winds up back in New England, so be it. At least he can throw the ball (until he probably gets hurt, again).

  13. That is the probably 1001st time people have said something like that since he won 5 games in a row at the end of the 2017 season, after the 49ers went 1-10 under Brian Hoyer and CJ Beathard. Hoyer and Beathard are gone, but jimmy G. is still inside a 49er uniform. If he starts losing, he will be gone too. Winning is not everything. it is the only thing. If he keeps winning, he may retire as a 49er. For now, getting rid of jimmy G. is a solution desperately looking for a problem.

  14. Can you imagine how much different this would be if he didn’t overthrown emmanuel sanders in the Superbowl?

  15. He has an arm….. that is more than we can say about Cam….

    He isn’t a leader like Cam is……

    He is brittle…. where Cam is strong….

    Trade for him with a 3rd round compensatory pick…. that will work out

  18. Good takes as far as not letting a rookie start. Not only is Aaron Rodgers a prime example, they also saw the benefit of it with Patrick Mahomes learning from (ironically) Alex Smith for a year before taking the reigns. Maybe we might see this become a trend once again. Build a team first then win with a young QB before selling the farm to pay him a new deal.

  19. I believe Herbert or Wilson will be the guy of the future. JG is the present, for at least two more years if SF makes a deep playoff run this year with him

    Whichever QB they select in the draft will ride the pine, watch, learn, and be ready if JG either gets hurt or starts losing games. At that point they will have their trial by fire.

    If the rook proves he is NFL ready, JG will be released prior to next season, which is the last year of his contract. Pretty simple really

  20. The Niners are sitting pretty right now.

    They will draft a QB at #3, who will be able to sit behind Garoppolo and learn the offense. Then, if/when Garoppolo plays poorly, or gets injured, the new guy gets his chance.

    The NFC West is going to be very competitive.

  21. The 49ers have a Super Bowl-contending roster, made all the more powerful with the acquisition of Trent Williams. So, do you hand the keys to this Bentley over to a rookie, particularly one from Brigham Young or one from North Dakota State who played one game last year against, uh, who was it, Bemidji State? I wouldn’t. I think Garoppolo stays for one more year. Way too much of a gamble to rely on a rookie.

  22. Meanwhile in Santa Clara… rebuild #5 in the last 10 years. What a dumpster fire.

  23. If I was a Patriots fan, I’d be pretty excited about this.

    Jimmy G. has had bad luck w/ injuries. But sometimes players are injury prone until they’re not. If he’s healthy, he’s a big upgrade over Cam, imo.

    I doubt the Pats have to trade much for him, either.

  25. Meanwhile, in Seattle, the Seahawks haven’t sniffed a Superbowl since 2015, while the Forty Niners were there in 2020.

    Seattle…..what a dumpster fire.

  27. As an unabashed BB fan boy, my instincts tell me they envision Jimmy and Cam running an offense like Brees and Hill.

    BB always talks about attacking inside out and having players that can shift all over the field. If nothing else, it would be fun watch a fundamental change to the game where 2 Qb’s could be on the field at the same time. nevermind the threat of Myers or Edelman throwing the ball.

    Just happy to have something to get excited about after that rough finish to last year.

  28. The Patriots are more than likely reaching out to Atlanta to orchestrate a trade. They want a young quarterback who they can mold, so they’re going to need to get to about pick 4 to do that.

  29. whineconniseur says:

    Jimmy has a no trade clause

    Jimmy also has no leverage. He can take a trade/restructure or he can get cut and restructure via free agency.

  30. Falcons at #4 are now in “what now” mode, probably have to take their 2nd choice at qb. Shanahan gave away our SB win back in 2017 and now he’s cut on line for our next QB.

