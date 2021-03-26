Jimmy Garoppolo’s future likely won’t be in San Francisco

Getty Images

With the 49ers making a bold move up the 2021 draft board from No. 12 to No. 3, all signs point to coach Kyle Shanahan coveting one of the top quarterbacks — and being comfortable having two of them go before he picks.

If, as it appears, the 49ers gave up the 12th overall pick, two future first-round picks, and third-round pick for a quarterback, it means that Jimmy Garoppolo and his $25 million compensation package for 2021 will be gone.

Barring a steep pay cut and an understanding that he’s simply keeping the seat warm for the rookie, Garoppolo will be traded or released. Barring a steep pay cut to facilitate a trade, Garoppolo will be released.

We posed the question of whether Garoppolo eventually will be cut last month. We also explained that G.M. John Lynch said what he had to say when he said he has “no doubt” that Garoppolo will be the starter.

Look for the 49ers to try (unsuccessfully) to sell the idea that Garoppolo will remain in place, in order to build some trade leverage. Unless they can find a trade partner or get Jimmy to take less, Jimmy likely will be gone.

And then he’ll be free to sign with any other team. Like maybe the Patriots.