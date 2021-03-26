Josh Jones re-signing with Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars are bringing safety Josh Jones back for another year.

Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus broke the news of the deal on Friday afternoon.

Jones was claimed off of waivers late in 2019 and started 13 games for the team around a stint on the injured reserve list last season. He had 83 tackles and an interception in those appearances.

Jones was a 2017 second-round pick in Green Bay. He played 29 games for the Packers over two seasons before being waived in 2019. He landed a spot on the Cowboys practice squad and played six games for Dallas.

The Jaguars also signed safeties Rudy Ford and Rayshawn Jenkins this month. Andrew Wingard, Daniel Thomas, and Brandon Watson return from last year.