Leonard Fournette back to Bucs

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 26, 2021, 11:37 AM EDT
The Buccaneers now have almost the whole band back together for an attempt at a return to the Super Bowl.

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette is the latest to confirm that he’ll be back in Tampa Bay for the 2021 season/

I am re-signing with the Bucs,” Fournette told Josina Anderson.

Fournette arrived in Tampa Bay after the Jaguars cut him just before the start of last season. He had an up-and-down year, with career-lows in carries (97) and yards (367). But he played a significant role in the Bucs’ run to the Super Bowl, starting all four postseason games and totaling 300 rushing yards and 148 receiving yards in the postseason.

The Bucs have now re-signed virtually every significant player from last year’s championship team. Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is the only noteworthy player on the 2020 roster who is not yet under contract for 2021.

  1. I’m actually stunned at this. I figured Playoff Lenny would look for more money, and the Bucs would prefer to develop Keshawn Vaughn behind Ronald Jones. In all honestly, I think that’s what the Bucs should do, unless they signed Fournette to an inexpensive contract.

    But I am happy to have him back. I have my doubts about AB. What good is having an excellent receiver when you know they’re going to court right before the playoffs?

  2. If I were a fan of any other team than the Bucs, I wouldn’t even watch football next year. None of your teams have a chance now! Hahaha! Go Bucs!!!

  4. It’s kind of funny how they’re bringing all these players back when the salary cap has gone down, are they pulling a Denver Bronco cheat here?

  5. Ah crap. I have Ronald Jones in my dynasty league and I was hoping he would be the main RB with Fournette gone. Not good news for me!

  7. I think the Seahawks were the other strong suitor but when they got Carson back, he saw the lack of other interest and figured he needed a matching ring on the other hand

  9. It seems AB has been offered a 1 year prove it deal, by the Bucs. Maybe he should go to Seattle where he’ll have a bigger role in the passing game.

  10. Lombardi Lenny coming back for another run. As a Bucs fan I certainly had my doubts when Fournette was brought in, but the guy was clutch in the postseason and I’m happy he’s back in pewter.

  11. If Antonio Brown doesn’t get re-signed, it’s only because he has a court hearing in December. At any time, the league could suspend him for all the stuff he was accused of doing in 2019 and in October of last year. They could keep him signed anyways until then, though.

  12. The band is back for another run! Fournette makes it complete. The Bucs don’t need AB back. Let the Miller and Johnson have more playing time. Fournette was the one player I thought the Bucs might lose. Great job Jason!

  13. So this must be what it felt like to be a Patriots fan for all those years. Good players will turn away the highest bidding team, just so they can play with Brady for a ring.

    Now the Pats have to play with the same cards as every other non-Brady team.

    But Brady was too old in New England, right?

  14. If key players stay healthy this year, they should be in the thick of things come playoffs.

    Brady will tell them, we have work to do, so far we haven’t won anything this year.

  15. Lenny was brought in to supplement the NON-pass-catching Ronald Jones, but during the regular season, he really wasn’t very impressive in either role. Brady still doesn’t have a reliable back to throw check-down passes to

