Marshon Lattimore allegedly had a stolen gun in his possession

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been arrested for receiving stolen property. The stolen property was a loaded gun.

Per multiple reports, Cleveland police say that Lattimore was found to have a loaded handgun in his possession, and that handgun was later determined to be stolen. He was arrested for failure to notify and for receiving stolen property.

The incident occurred during a traffic stop. Lattimore was a passenger in the vehicle.

Via Nick Underhill, two other passengers were arrested for “having weapons while under disability.” The driver also was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

These facts make both the NFL’s Personal Conduct policy and its weapons policy relevant to Lattimore’s case.