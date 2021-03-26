Marshon Lattimore arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested late Thursday night in Cleveland.

Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com reports that Lattimore was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on a charge of receiving stolen property. Formal charges have not been filed at this time.

Records from the jail show that police gang investigators arrested Lattimore around 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Other details regarding what led to the arrest are not known at this time.

Lattimore grew up in Cleveland and attended Ohio State before being picked by the Saints in the first round of the 2017 draft. He is heading into the final year of his contract with the team.