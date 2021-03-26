Marshon Lattimore charged with fourth-degree felony

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Thursday night in Cleveland on suspension of possessing a stolen handgun.

On Friday, Lattimore was charged with a fourth-degree felony of receiving a stolen firearm, NFL Media reports.

Lattimore waived his preliminary hearing, and his case bound over to the grand jury of the Cuyahoga County Court Common Pleas Court. His bond was set at $5,000 during Friday’s hearing, per NFL Media.

Lattimore was a passenger in a car stopped by police for “multiple traffic violations.” Two other passengers were arrested for having weapons while under disability. The driver was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and issued a citation for driving without working taillights.

The handgun in Lattimore’s possession was reported stolen by someone in Euclid, Ohio.

Lattimore’s attorney released a statement before Lattimore was charged, calling Lattimore’s arrest a “misunderstanding.”

Lattimore, 24, was a first-round choice of the Saints in 2017. He has made three Pro Bowls, including in 2020.

Lattimore is entering the final year of his rookie deal set to earn $10.244 million in 2021.