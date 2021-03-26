Marshon Lattimore’s lawyer calls arrest “a misunderstanding”

Getty Images

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested on Thursday in Cleveland, but his attorney says there’s an innocent explanation.

“Mr. Lattimore, a proud Cleveland native with no prior criminal record or history, is fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation of this matter,” attorney Marcus Sidoti said in a statement. “He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police and was arrested without incident and was not formally charged. We believe that this was a misunderstanding and that this will become even clearer as new information becomes available and is shared with the authorities.”

Cleveland police say that Lattimore had a loaded handgun in his possession, and that they determined the handgun was stolen. He was arrested for failure to notify and for receiving stolen property.

The 24-year-old Lattimore was the Saints’ first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft and is a three-time Pro Bowler.