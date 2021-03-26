Report: 49ers did not have trade talks with Jets for No. 2

Getty Images

The 49ers hold the No. 3 pick in the draft after Friday’s trade with the Dolphins and a move further up the board reportedly wasn’t a topic of conversation.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers spoke to the Falcons and Bengals, who have the fourth and fifth picks, before making the swap with Miami. He also reports that there were no talks with the Jets.

Left unsaid is whether the 49ers tried to initiate talks with the Jets that didn’t progress beyond that inquiry. If that’s the case, it would reinforce the idea that the Jets are taking a quarterback with that pick.

The identity of that quarterback would figure to be of interest to the 49ers as it seems likely that they gave up two future first-round picks, the No. 12 pick this year, and a third-round pick to position themselves to take one as well.