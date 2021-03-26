Report: 49ers’ Kevin Givens charged with assault

Getty Images

San Francisco defensive lineman Kevin Givens was reportedly charged with assault after beating someone up in a hotel in Maryland last month.

Givens is facing a charge of misdemeanor second-degree assault, according to TMZ.com.

According to the report, Givens had been spending time with the victim earlier in the evening, but when they were together at a hotel, Givens got mad at him, tackled him to the ground, dislocated his shoulder and left him with a black eye, bruises, cuts and scrapes.

Givens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie out of Penn State in 2019. Last year he played 37 percent of the 49ers’ defensive snaps and 2 percent of the 49ers’ special teams snaps.