Report: Seahawks cutting Jarran Reed after no trade develops

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed announced on social media Thursday night that the Seahawks would cut him today. Indeed, that appears where it’s headed.

The team attempted to trade Reed for much of Friday without success, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Only a few minutes remain before the 4 p.m. ET transaction deadline for the day.

The Seahawks re-signed defensive tackle Al Woods earlier Friday.

Reed will become a free agent as soon as he is released.

Reed, a second-round choice in 2016, was entering the final year of his contract due to make $8.075 million in salary.

He started all 16 regular-season games in 2020 for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks will clear $8.5 million by releasing him, given that he had $425,000 in per-game roster bonuses.