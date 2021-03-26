Report: Tony Jefferson visiting 49ers

Getty Images

Tony Jefferson is preparing for a return to action in 2021.

The former Ravens safety will make his first visit with the 49ers in “two to three weeks,” veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports.

Jefferson, 29, did not play in the NFL last season.

The Ravens released Jefferson in February 2020 after signing Chuck Clark to an extension. Clark replaced Jefferson after Jefferson tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee during the 2019 season.

Jefferson started 35 games for the Ravens in his three seasons there, missing two games with an ankle injury in 2018 and 11 in 2019 after his knee injury.