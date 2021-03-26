Seahawks bring back Al Woods

Getty Images

The Seahawks are re-signing defensive tackle Al Woods, his agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it’s a one-year deal worth $3 million with a $750,000 signing bonus.

Woods, who turned 34 on Thursday, played 14 games for the Seahawks in 2019, including five starts. He made 32 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries and three tackles for loss.

He signed as an unrestricted free agent with Jacksonville last offseason but opted out of the 2020 season. The Jaguars released him March 17.

Woods entered the NFL as a fourth-round choice of the Saints in 2010 but never played a down for New Orleans.

He instead has played games for the Bucs, Steelers, Titans and Colts as well as two stints in Seattle.

Woods appeared in two games for the Seahawks in 2011.

In his 10-year career, Woods has 204 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and three pass breakups.