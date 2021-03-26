Seahawks make Jarran Reed’s release official

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed officially has hit the free agent market.

The Seahawks announced his release Friday afternoon. They had attempted to trade him, but no team was willing to inherit his contract and the $9 million he was owed this season.

Reed, a second-round choice in 2016, should find plenty of interest as a free agent.

Reed appeared in 72 games in five seasons, starting 63. He had 10.5 sacks in 2018, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy and John Randle as the only defensive tackles in team history with a double-digit sack season.

He served a six-game suspension in 2019 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, and he finished that season with two sacks and 27 tackles. In 2020, Reed made 6.5 sacks, 38 tackles, five tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in starting all 16 games.

The Seahawks brought back defensive tackle Al Woods earlier in the day. He will compete for the starting job alongside Poona Ford, with Bryan Mone, Cedrick Lattimore and Myles Adams other in-house candidates.

L.J. Collier and Kerry Hyder also are capable of moving inside, especially on passing downs.