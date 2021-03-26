Sean Davis visiting Bills Friday

Getty Images

The Bills will be meeting with a potential addition to their secondary on Friday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that safety Sean Davis will be visiting with the team.

Davis was a Steelers second-round pick in 2016 and spent four years with the club before signing with Washington last March. He failed to make the cut for the Football Team and returned to play in every game for the Steelers.

His playing time on defense was limited to 57 snaps as he took on a special teams role and he only played one game in 2019 because of a shoulder injury, but Davis had started 40 games over his first three seasons. He has 259 tackles, five interceptions, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over his entire career.