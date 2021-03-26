T.J. Carrie visited the Saints

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback T.J. Carrie spent some time in New Orleans on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Carrie visited the Saints. It’s the first reported visit for Carrie since free agency began last week.

Carrie played 15 games and made two starts for the Colts last season. He had 32 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery.

Prior to his year with the Colts, Carrie spent two seasons in Cleveland and four years with the Raiders.

The Saints released Janoris Jenkins this month and they have not re-signed Ken Crawley. Top corner Marshon Lattimore is signed for next season, but was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday night on suspicion of receiving stolen property.