T.Y. Hilton: I can’t wait to get to work with Carson Wentz

Getty Images

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has played with three different starting quarterbacks over the last three seasons with the Colts.

He’ll catch passes from a fourth in 2021.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Hilton told his former teammate that he’s been in contact with Carson Wentz since the trade went down. And the new quarterback-wide receiver duo exchanged some texts as Hilton was agreeing to his new deal on Wednesday.

“He wants to play football with me and I want to play with him,” Hilton said. “It’s been incredible for him to just continue to reach out to me as I’m a free agent. And I respect him a lot. I can’t wait to get to work with him. I told him, if you need me, I’m gonna be there. I’ll go though the fire with you. And he said I’ll do the same for you. So we look forward to it and it’s going to be good. It’ll be some big things happening in Indy.”

After working with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, and Philip Rivers, Hilton is plenty familiar with what it takes to build a rapport with a new QB.

“COVID makes everything tough. But you’ve just got to do it virtually right now,” Hilton said. “And whenever you get together, you can start building that chemistry, start learning the playbook, start learning what Carson likes, what he doesn’t like. What spots he wants you at, how he likes to call the plays, what he likes to check to. What routes I like to run. So once we get those things down, the rest will be easy.”

Hilton, 31, caught 56 passes for 762 yards with five touchdowns in 2020. He has 608 career receptions for 9,360 yards with 50 TDs.