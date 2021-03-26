Tony Buzbee claims four more cases have been filed against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The number of lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has now reached 20.

After three days of relative quiet in connection with the controversy arising from allegations that Watson committed misconduct while receiving massages, attorney Tony Buzbee has announced on social media that the total number of claims has increased by four, from 16.

“Today we filed case number twenty against Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee said on Friday night. “Voices will be heard. These cases will be resolved in court.”

Buzbee’s declaration implies that any efforts to resolve these claims will be rejected, and that all 20 cases will proceed to trial.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the four new cases have not yet been posted on the Harris County court’s website. Buzbee has said that he and his firm ultimately may file at least 24 cases.

Watson has denied wrongdoing, both directly and through his lawyer, Rusty Hardin.