Travin Howard signs tender

Getty Images

Rams linebacker Travin Howard made his return official Friday, signing his one-year tender. Howard was an exclusive rights free agent.

Howard, 24, tore a meniscus during 2020 training camp and missed the entire season.

The Rams selected Howard in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He spent his first season on the practice squad, but played all 16 games in 2019 — mainly on special teams.

In his only season playing in the regular season, Howard saw action on 102 defensive snaps and 329 on special teams.