Urban Meyer skips Zach Wilson Pro Day

Getty Images

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer explained that he hovered over the shoulder of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence during his throwing session for scouts so that Meyer could both apply a little pressure to Lawrence and hear the ball come out of Lawrence’s hand. Meyer won’t have that same perspective for the Pro Day workout of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, Meyer won’t be attending the session. Instead, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be present.

Teams are limited to three representatives this year, given the ongoing pandemic.

Breer has a list of others who are present. Most significantly, the Jets sent coach Robert Saleh, G.M. Joe Douglas, and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

The Falcons, who hold the fourth overall pick in the draft, have coach Arthur Smith, G.M. Terry Fontenot, and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone present for the workout.

Via Breer, the Panthers (at No. 8) sent G.M. Scott Fitterer and offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The Broncos (at No. 9) sent G.M. George Paton and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula. The Eagles (at No. 6) sent offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. The Lions (at No. 7) have coach Dan Campbell and G.M. Brad Holmes in attendance. (Kneecap-biting is illegal in Utah, by the way.)

The Vikings sent G.M. Rick Spielman. The Titans assigned to workout to V.P. of player personnel Ryan Cowden. The Patriots dispatched executive Eliot Wolf.

There likely are more. The fact that Meyer isn’t there makes it even more clear that the Jaguars intend to select Lawrence with the first overall pick. The biggest question is whether the Jets will take Wilson at No. 2.