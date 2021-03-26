Which quarterback(s) are the 49ers targeting at No. 3?

Getty Images

With the 49ers moving up to No. 3 in the draft and with an immediate consensus/belief that they’re doing so only for a quarterback, the question becomes which quarterback do they want?

With Trevor Lawrence most likely going to the Jaguars and the Jets possibly taking BYU’s Zach Wilson after that, the 49ers necessarily have to be content to take whichever quarterback remains after those two.

So who do they want? Chris Simms of PFT Live and NBC, a close friend of 49ers quarterback Kyle Shanahan, believes it’s Alabama’s Mac Jones. Others are suggesting North Dakota State’s Trey Lance or Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Whoever it is, the 49ers wouldn’t move up to the third spot unless they are happy to get whoever will be there. It’s no different than what the Jets did in 2018, moving up to No. 3 with designs on a quarterback and having at least three quarterbacks they’d take.

For the 49ers, they need to be ready to take Lawrence, Wilson, and someone else. Time will tell who the someone else is.