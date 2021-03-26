Zach Wilson working out for teams at BYU Pro Day Friday

Getty Images

There has been plenty of speculation about what the Jets will do with the second overall pick next month and the team will be gathering some information crucial to their decision on Friday.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas will be at BYU’s campus in Provo, Utah to check out quarterback Zach Wilson‘s Pro Day workout. Word has been that the Jets want to fully evaluate all of the top quarterback prospects before making a call on what to do at No. 2.

After Wilson works out, Justin Fields will be the only one of the leading prospects left to work out. Ohio State’s Pro Day is on Tuesday and the team can have video interviews with Fields, Wilson, and others leading up to the draft.

Other teams will be checking out Wilson and Fields as well and one of them could try to come up with a trade package that entices the Jets to move down. Calls about a trade could also involve Sam Darnold when and if the Jets decide that they’re starting fresh with another quarterback.

All of those decisions will come in the coming weeks and Friday’s workout will be a big step toward making them.