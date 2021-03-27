Bruce Arians promises a grueling training camp

Getty Images

For many Super Bowl champions, complacency can become a problem. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is determined to not let that happen to the Super Bowl LV champions.

“When our guys come back, and that’s my job, I’m going to beat the sh-t out of them,” Arians told The Loose Cannons on Friday night, via JoeBucsFan.com. “We’re going back to basics and we’re going to have one hell of a training camp and know what our foundation is.”

Even without the players having the sh-t beat out of them, the Bucs are well positioned to avoid complacency. Quarterback Tom Brady won’t allow it.

The Buccaneers have managed to bring back seven of eight key free agents, and they potentially could end up adding some veterans who’d like to chase a championship for a below-market payday.

While no one has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2003-04, the Bucs are as well positioned as any have been to do it. Arians is determined to ensure that, if they fail, it won’t be a result of players being fat, happy, and satisfied.