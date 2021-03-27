Mohamed Sanu returns to the 49ers

Getty Images

A day after the 49ers moved up to draft a quarterback, they’ve signed a player who knows a thing or two about throwing the football.

Receiver Mohamed Sanu has signed with the 49ers, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. Sanu, who signed as a free-agent with the Falcons when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan served as offensive coordinator in Atlanta, spent a limited time in 2020 with the 49ers. Signed on September 18, the 49ers cut Sanu on October 6 after catching one pass in three games.

Sanu’s career has gone sideways ever since the Patriots sent a second-round pick to the Falcons for Sanu in 2019. He didn’t have much of an impact over the balance of the season, and the Patriots released him in September.

During his nine-year career, Sanu has 420 catches for 4,694 yards. More impressively, he has thrown eight career passes, connecting on seven of them for 233 yards and four touchdowns. That equates to a perfect passer rating of 158.3.