Ravens announce Sammy Watkins deal, “pending physical”

Getty Images

It’s official. With an asterisk.

The Ravens have announced that they have signed receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal, “pending a physical.”

The physical is always part of the process. For 99 percent of the players, it’s not an issue. For players with injury histories, it can be.

That doesn’t mean the Ravens are anticipating any problems. They used the same term when they signed guard Kevin Zeitler earlier this month.

With Watkins, it’s definitely a point to consider.

If he passes the physical and if he stays healthy in 2021, he brings a great complement to Hollywood Brown at receiver. Both have the speed to stretch a defense, and defenses that become too obsessed with stopping the run now risk seeing either or both run right by the coverage.

But first, the physical.