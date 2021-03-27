Tyson Alualu has change of heart, decides to return to Steelers

Getty Images

Tyson Alualu agreed to terms with the Jaguars on a two-year deal worth $6 million on March 16. But the defensive tackle contracted COVID-19, delaying his trip to Jacksonville to sign the contract.

With time to ponder the move, Alualu had a change of heart.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Alualu is staying with the Steelers on a two-year deal. Alualu has built his dream home in Pittsburgh and his children are in school there.

Alualu has spent the last four years with the Steelers, appearing in 62 games and starting 22. He recorded a pair of sacks and five passes defensed in 2020 while on the field for 44 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

Jacksonville drafted Alualu 10th overall in 2010, and he played his first seven seasons with the club. Alualu recorded 17.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 51 quarterback hits in 110 games with the Jaguars.

Alualu has 24.5 career sacks with 46 tackles for loss in 172 total games.