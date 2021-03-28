Alvin Kamara isn’t a fan of the inevitable 17-game season

Getty Images

Count Saints running back Alvin Kamara among those not in favor of 17 games.

“Sh-t dumb . . . as hell,” Kamara said on Twitter in response to the non-news news that owners will expand the regular season by one game this week.

The players voted last year on a labor deal that gave the league the ability to add one regular-season game. The players will share in the extra revenues, but that doesn’t make them enthusiastic about playing one more game every year that counts.

Indeed, plenty of players voted against the new CBA. It passed by a surprisingly thin margin, despite the strong endorsement of the labor deal from union leadership.

For years, players complained about Thursday football. Those complaints have subsided. Similarly, complaints about 17 games will emerge and persist — and eventually subside.

Then, the season will expand to 18 games.