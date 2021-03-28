Alvin Kamara isn’t a fan of the inevitable 17-game season

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Count Saints running back Alvin Kamara among those not in favor of 17 games.

Sh-t dumb . . . as hell,” Kamara said on Twitter in response to the non-news news that owners will expand the regular season by one game this week.

The players voted last year on a labor deal that gave the league the ability to add one regular-season game. The players will share in the extra revenues, but that doesn’t make them enthusiastic about playing one more game every year that counts.

Indeed, plenty of players voted against the new CBA. It passed by a surprisingly thin margin, despite the strong endorsement of the labor deal from union leadership.

For years, players complained about Thursday football. Those complaints have subsided. Similarly, complaints about 17 games will emerge and persist — and eventually subside.

Then, the season will expand to 18 games.

20 responses to “Alvin Kamara isn’t a fan of the inevitable 17-game season

  2. I don’t like 17 games, I am concerned about the players’ health.

    That 17th game is just for money.

  5. The 17 game regular season is an abomination that disrespects the history and traditions of the game – and the health of the players. It only passed because the vote took place amid the chaos of the onset of the pandemic. I firmly believe that had the vote been held in normal circumstances the players would have had a proper debate about it and the proposal would have been rejected.

  7. In 2040, they’ll be voting to expand the regular season to 24 games. It’s always about the money.

  9. Teams will have to rotate more, it will be the only way to moderate injuries. Yeah, you’ll get more NFL but you’re favorite players be rotated out more during the game, ’21 NFL – a watered down product. I would even go so far as to say that players may even have their own personal bye weeks. It’s too rough of a game to play for 17 weeks let alone 18! Get ready for load management NFL style. I prefer things as they are but there is never enough for the greedy.

  10. Any regular season game that added and pre-season game subtracted im all for

  11. The 17 game season is just a money grab by the owners. Players never should have agreed to it. It’s not just the concussions, it’s all the other injuries.

  12. They will play 17 games to eliminate 18 teams, leaving 14 for the playoffs. Seems like it makes sense to start following the NFL season around week 7 or 8.

  13. Can’t blame Alvin a bit. Running backs take a beating. To extend the season another game could put the man’s career in jeopardy. As it is, teams are often decimated by the end of the season.

  15. The one thing that I have never seen from people who oppose the 17th game based on player health is any statistical evidence that it the problem that is being claimed. We have over 40 years of data in which some player have played 16 games and others 17 games or more. Whenever the NFL expands the playoffs from 10 to 12 and then to 14 teams, it seems like the focus of the debate is whether or not the quality of the playoffs will be watered down and not the health implications of subjecting another 100 players to the rigors of a 17th game.

  16. NFL QB’s love this, they don’t get hit anymore so they can add 2 more games for all they care.
    QB’s will use the extra games to pad their stats some more so they will get overpaid even more than they already are. NFL QB’s are greedy.

  17. Teams need to add their own “bye week” that affects playoffs the least where backups play. Since the owners won’t add a 2nd bye the teams must protect the players & give them rest between weeks 8-12. If a late bye is scheduled then team’s bye should be in weeks 4-7.

  20. The ultimate goal is to make it an 18 game season with two preseason games. It’s just around the corner.

Leave a Reply

