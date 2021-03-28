DeSean Jackson: I had other options, but I wanted to play in Sean McVay’s offense

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson spent three years playing wide receiver in Washington, and Sean McVay was the offensive coordinator for all three of those seasons. Jackson led the NFL in yards per catch in two of those three seasons. So Jackson knows how well he can play in McVay’s offense.

That’s why, Jackson said, he decided last week to sign with the Rams in free agency.

“There were other options out there,” Jackson said. “I could have went to other teams, other places. But my focus was really reuniting with Sean McVay. Talking to McVay once I was a free agent and really kind of having those open conversations, talking about the possibilities, it was something that was intriguing for me. So, I think that outweighs everything.”

Jackson joins a Rams team that returns last year’s leading receivers in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Matthew Stafford will have some good options, and Jackson thinks McVay can make it all work.