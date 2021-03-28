Eagles administered more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to the autism community on Saturday

Getty Images

For most, showing up for a COVID-19 vaccinations is no big deal. For some, the process includes very real obstacles.

On Saturday, the Eagles arranged for more than 1,000 members of the autism community to be vaccinated at Lincoln Financial Field. The event was co-hosted by the Eagles Autism Foundation and Divine Providence Village.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges to individuals with autism and their families,” Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation Ryan Hammond said in a press release. “We wanted to create an environment that was dedicated to their specialized needs so that members of this important community could be vaccinated in a safe and efficient manner. We would like to thank Divine Providence Village for their amazing partnership, and all the medical professionals and support staff who made today such a success.”

The Eagles Autism Foundation provided a sensory-friendly environment for the vaccination process. Divine Providence Village, a residential facility that serves persons with physical and intellectual disability, has administered more than 12,300 vaccinations to residents, employees, and the community.

Those who were vaccinated on Saturday will return eventually for a second dose.