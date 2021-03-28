John Mara thinks Daniel Jones looks like a Super Bowl quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 28, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a big supporter in team owner John Mara.

Mara told Ian O’Connor of the New York Post that he believes Jones looks like a quarterback who will win a Super Bowl.

“Yes he does,” Mara said. “I can say that without any hesitation.”

Asked if Jones can win multiple Super Bowls, as Eli Manning did with the Giants, Mara said, “I don’t see why not, if we put the right pieces around him.”

Mara said the Giants’ coaching staff is completely on board with Jones.

“Every single one of our coaches loves the kid, and believes he has the talent to win a championship,” Mara said. “He really wants to be great, you can see that. . . . I believe the sky’s the limit with him.”

Whatever the Giants’ coaches are seeing in Jones, he hasn’t shown it on the field often enough in his first two NFL seasons. But that hasn’t made Mara lose faith in the man the Giants have anointed as their franchise quarterback.

48 responses to “John Mara thinks Daniel Jones looks like a Super Bowl quarterback

  3. Daniel Jones needs to learn how to hold on to the football. How many times have we seen Daniel get hit in the pocket and/or on the run and the ball goes rolling off to the side? This has happened more times than Giants fans care to admit.

  5. As a fan of a division rival, I just love how clueless and lost the Giants have become.

  6. I’ve definitely seen it on the field, and at Duke, too. This guy is the real deal. I’ve never liked the idea of having a rookie QB’s coach get fired after one season, and then have the entire offense have to start over at ground zero. But Jones has done very well.

  10. I hope they truly believe that and give him a 15 year extension. Signed – Cowboys fan.

  12. I want Jones to win for the sole reason of making that clown Stephen A Smith and his puppet boy max kellerman, who were wailing on the air for future hall of famer haskins, to look like even bigger idiots than usual. It’s hilarious how those 2 clowns have yet to bring up that topic ever since haskins flamed out.

  13. John also predicted his nieces Rooney and Kate would be the highest grossing actresses in Hollywood.

  14. There is nothing Jones has done so far to warrant that kind of optimism. Maybe this is the year he shows something. While that’s possible, I have my doubts.

  15. Jones is doing all the right things behind the scenes…eventually the giants hope it will come together on the field…

  16. Was Jones wearing a Tom Brady jersey when Mara made that comment? That would be the only explanation.

  17. That’s great! Since 2012, they failed to put the right pieces around Manning.

  19. If Daniel Jones can stop dropping the ball the Giants have a great shot. I don’t think that he can though.

  20. In the horrid 2019 draft for QBs, Giants could have waited till the 6th rd to get Minshew – they’d be smart to get him now. Minshew > Jones

  22. I’d rather my team took Daniel Jones than the guy they took named Haskins.

  23. I literally almost choked on my laughter there. Nothing against Jones, and I think he has potential, but nothing I have ever seen has ever had his name and Super Bowl in the same sentence. Neither does New York for that matter.

  24. touchback6 says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:54 pm
    In New England we know Super Bowl quarterbacks. And Cam Newton is it.

    _____________________________________

    In New York, we know how to beat Brady…

  25. He can run. He can make some amazing throws. But the turnovers are hard to justify – hoping he fixes that in Year 3.

  28. He might have the tools, he needs help in all other positions. A bare cupboard

  30. New Yorkers love Daniel Jones. So does the rest of the division. Please be a starter as long as possible.

  31. Wait, what did I miss? The Giants have been running the division and going to the NFCC game? They haven’t had a winning record in how many years? LMAo

    Yeah, Mara is doing happy hour!

  34. I’ve definitely seen it on the field, and I have seen it at Duke too. Daniel Jones is a turnover machine. Overrated and overdrafted. Saw him throw 5 interceptions in a game for Duke. The picks and fumbles continue in droves for the Giants. I attended an ACC school and root for an NFC East team. I was sad to see Jones leave Duke but could not be more pleased about his NFL home. Please continue starting him, Giants. Please.

  35. Asked if Jones can win multiple Super Bowls, as Eli Manning did with the Giants, Mara said, “I don’t see why not, if we put the right pieces around him.”

    The same could be said for a lot of QBs. Just look at Trent Dilfer, Joe Flacco, Brad Johnson and others. One could make the case that you can get by with a mediocre QB as long as the rest of the team is solid. The problem is that’s hard to do now with the cap and the QB getting a ridiculous amount of money.

  37. I hate it when soda shoots out of my nose. Laughed way too hard when I read this.

  38. If that’s the case, then I think the Giant succession plan should probably move faster.

  39. Haven’t seen it yet but you can’t write the guy off after two seasons. Lots of people thought Josh Allen was a bust two years in. Time will tell.

  41. Daniel Jones doesn’t even believe Daniel Jones looks like a Super Bowl winning QB

  42. After the comment he was quoted as saying, we need to sign that Eli kid to a long term deal.

  44. charliecharger says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:52 pm
    I’ve definitely seen it on the field, and at Duke, too. This guy is the real deal. I’ve never liked the idea of having a rookie QB’s coach get fired after one season, and then have the entire offense have to start over at ground zero. But Jones has done very well.
    ——————————————————————————————
    Yeah, his 19-19 career record at DukE and his 8-18 record in the NFL surely inspires championship aspirations. You have a weirs definition for “done very well”

  46. Sheesh…
    In that case – Gmen should give Jones a huge, long term extension.

    One of the best ownership groups in the NFL is becoming a joke

  47. whostolemyxanax says:
    March 28, 2021 at 7:02 pm
    Haven’t seen it yet but you can’t write the guy off after two seasons. Lots of people thought Josh Allen was a bust two years in. Time will tell.
    —————————————————————–
    Allen was not written off 2 years in. In his second year the Bills made the playoffs for the first time in forever. He threw 20 TD and 9 in. People were knocking him for his completion %, but he was not labeled a bust. He was miles ahead of where Jones is after 2 years.

