John Mara thinks Daniel Jones looks like a Super Bowl quarterback

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a big supporter in team owner John Mara.

Mara told Ian O’Connor of the New York Post that he believes Jones looks like a quarterback who will win a Super Bowl.

“Yes he does,” Mara said. “I can say that without any hesitation.”

Asked if Jones can win multiple Super Bowls, as Eli Manning did with the Giants, Mara said, “I don’t see why not, if we put the right pieces around him.”

Mara said the Giants’ coaching staff is completely on board with Jones.

“Every single one of our coaches loves the kid, and believes he has the talent to win a championship,” Mara said. “He really wants to be great, you can see that. . . . I believe the sky’s the limit with him.”

Whatever the Giants’ coaches are seeing in Jones, he hasn’t shown it on the field often enough in his first two NFL seasons. But that hasn’t made Mara lose faith in the man the Giants have anointed as their franchise quarterback.