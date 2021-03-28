Report: Colts still talking with Justin Houston

Getty Images

The Colts re-signed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this week and they may bring back another one of their own free agents in the future.

Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is still talking to defensive end Justin Houston about remaining in Indianapolis. Houston is one of the top free agents on PFT’s list of those still available to be signed for the 2021 season.

The Colts signed Houston to a two-year deal after he was released by the Chiefs in 2019. He’s posted 69 tackles, 19 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries over his time with the team.

Holder adds that the Colts have been talking with other free agent edge rushers, so they could wind up going in a less familiar direction to flesh out their pass rush options if a Houston return doesn’t come to fruition.