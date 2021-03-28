Trevor Lawrence passes on draft invitation

Getty Images

The NFL’s ultimate reality show will be missing its biggest star in 2021.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has passed on the invitation to attend the draft in Cleveland, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Lawrence will instead watch the draft at Clemson with a few family members and friends.

Good for Lawrence. While some will chafe at the notion that he’s not willingly participating in pro football’s annual made-for-TV extravaganza, Lawrence and all other players invited to the draft have the right to say no.

Soapbox alert: They all should say no unless and until they’re offered an appearance fee. As long as some will go for free — and they will, brainwashed by the notion that it’s an “honor” to have your employer pick you and not the other way around — none will get compensated for enhancing the TV production by showing up.

Everyone connected to the production is getting paid, except them. Just like in college.

But it’s not college anymore. Attendance isn’t mandatory. So good for Lawrence and anyone else who decides not to start their careers as pros by continuing to make money for others while getting nothing for themselves.