After throwing for scouts last week, Mac Jones will throw again on Tuesday

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2021, 10:12 AM EDT
Some believe the 49ers traded up to No. 3 to get quarterback Mac Jones. They’ll get a chance to see how he performs under the weight of that presumption on Tuesday.

Even though Jones threw at last week’s Alabama’s first Pro Day, he’ll also throw again at Tuesday’s second Alabama Pro Day, PFT has confirmed.

Peter King reported in Football Morning in America that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch will attend the Jones session, even though Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is throwing the same day. With no private workouts allowed this year, it’s the closest they’ll come to getting a look at what Jones can do.

Presumably, the 49ers already are sold on whoever they’ll take at No. 3 (assuming Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are off the board) or they wouldn’t have made the nine-spot climb. So, at this point, it may be more about confirmation than elimination for Jones.

If, for some reason, Shanahan and Lynch don’t like what they see from Jones, things could get interesting. At this point, and given the way Jones performed last week, there’s no reason to think he’ll fall flat on his face — especially after winning a national championship with Alabama.

8 responses to “After throwing for scouts last week, Mac Jones will throw again on Tuesday

  1. Jones is the perfect QB for Shanahan’s offense. I can’t see why they would ever have made the trade to take Fields. Jones makes sense, even though they paid a high price.

  2. Nobody even knew who Jones was until Tua got hurt last year. He may have led ‘Bama to a title but he’ll be just like Greg McIlroy in the NFL….he’s not an NFL QB. They won because they had a great team and a QB who was a game manager. Trying to say Mac Jones is an elite QB is a joke. I might be wrong but if anyone drafts him at #3 they’ll be sorry. Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold were better QBs.

  3. My guess is this more likely means they are targeting Lance but want to do their due diligence on Jones just to be sure.

  4. itsamadmadmadmadworld says:
    March 29, 2021 at 10:26 am
    Nobody even knew who Jones was until Tua got hurt last year. He may have led ‘Bama to a title but he’ll be just like Greg McIlroy in the NFL….he’s not an NFL QB. They won because they had a great team and a QB who was a game manager. Trying to say Mac Jones is an elite QB is a joke. I might be wrong but if anyone drafts him at #3 they’ll be sorry. Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold were better QBs.

    —-

    All QBs are “game managers”. Why so much hate for a kid who hasn’t even taken a single snap in the NFL yet?

  5. I don’t think you make that trade if you’re moving up to take an immobile QB that is a relic of 90’s football. You take the mobile QB that you can make way more diverse game plans around.

  6. Lets not pretend the 49eres don’t have their guy. The only thing that could prevent it would be a Jets trade but that would be shocking as I am sure they did their homework before making the trade. To say they might change their mind about who they are drafting is nonsense.

  7. I’m surprised every team isn’t on Jones like he’s Joe Burrow, including Jacksonville. Lawrence by himself won’t transform Jacksonville.

  8. Jones looks like his conditioning could use a boost. Torsos should not be wider near the hips than they are at the pecs. It should be the opposite, especially at his age.

    He also looks like a pocket QB that will need an above average o-line in front of him wherever he goes.

    His arm makes him someone you have to look at closely, however.

