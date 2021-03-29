Browns re-sign Brian Allen

Getty Images

The Browns re-signed cornerback Brian Allen, the team announced Monday.

Allen, 27, signed with the Browns’ active roster off the Bengals’ practice squad Jan. 4. Allen, though, was inactive for both postseason games.

He entered the league as a fifth-round choice of the Steelers in 2017. He has appeared in 17 career games with one start in time with Pittsburgh (2017-18) and San Francisco (2020).

Allen has six career tackles.

Allen appeared in one game in 2020 with San Francisco and also spent time on the practice squads of the 49ers and Bengals.