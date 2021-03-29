Colts re-sign Joey Hunt

Getty Images

The Colts made a pair of moves on the offensive line Monday.

In addition to confirming the report that they signed tackle Julién Davenport to a contract, the team also announced that they have re-signed center Joey Hunt. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Hunt was released by the Seahawks last July and signed with the Colts in August. He spent most of the season on the practice squad and was summoned to the active roster for several games, but only saw action in a Week 14 win over the Raiders.

Hunt played 34 games and made 11 starts for the Seahawks after they made him a 2016 sixth-round pick. He’ll try to win the backup job behind Ryan Kelly this offseason.