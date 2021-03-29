Colts sign Julién Davenport to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Colts are adding some depth on the offensive line.

Per multiple reports, Julién Davenport has signed with Indianapolis on a one-year deal.

Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reported the Colts were expected to add Davenport last week.

Houston selected Davenport in the fourth round back in 2017. He spent two years with the club, starting 15 games in 2018 — 13 as a left tackle. He was then traded to Miami as part of the deal for Laremy Tunsil and played the last two years with the Dolphins. He started eight games in 2019, but just one in 2020.

After Anthony Castonzo’s retirement, the Colts previously addressed offensive tackle this offseason by signing Sam Tevi.