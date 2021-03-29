Dan Campbell: Free agency acquisitions have something to prove, as do we

Getty Images

The Lions’ biggest move this offseason was the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and a pile of picks. They also traded with the Rams for defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

But the Lions’ biggest signing in free agency was the re-signing of defensive end Romeo Okwara.

Eight of the nine new additions to the roster signed one-year contracts, with Brokers the only one of those receiving more than $5 million guaranteed. Almost every one of the new players the Lions obtained are on prove-it deals.

“Probably the best thing about all of these guys we’ve signed is I think they’ve all got something to prove,” Campbell said Monday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, “and they’ve got a little bit of chip on their shoulder, whether it’s ‘I’m coming off an injury’ or ‘they were trying to reduce my salary’ or ‘I’m a guy that they didn’t want anymore’ or ‘I’m a guy that they think is washed up.’ Man, all these guys have something to prove, and, man, so do we.”

The Lions added running back Jamaal Williams, tight end Josh Hill, quarterback Tim Boyle, receivers Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond and Damion Ratley, linebacker Alex Anzalone and kicker Randy Bullock in free agency.

The Lions were 5-11 last season, their third consecutive losing season. They have not won a postseason game since 1991 and last made the playoffs in 2016.

They are in yet another rebuild in Detroit.

It’s the reason Campbell got a six-year contract.

But this season is important for Campbell to establish his culture and set his expectations.

“Everything we said at the beginning is how do we bring in the guys that can help us as players, but help us with the culture as well?” Campbell said. “But also, the right mix of the type of player that we bring in. These guys have not affected our future, but yet they bring in kind of a tone. They set a tone for us and we feel like they bring the ability to give us competition with what we already have on this roster.

“I thought it was important that we brought in guys that, there again, we somehow have a relationship with or we know somewhat intimately, cause you know what those guys are about. And you grade the tape and, yep, they can still do it. They have these (skills), there’s a role that they have. But I do feel like we’ve got the right mix of guys that are dynamic players, we got role players, we got leaders, we got – man, we got workhorses. So I just feel like it’s a good balance of people.”