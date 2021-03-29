Dan Campbell not concerned about a potential virtual offseason program

Getty Images

As of March 29, the league and NFLPA have not come to an agreement for the structure of the upcoming offseason program. Typically, teams with new coaches would be able to start meeting with their teams and installing their playbooks in early April.

The NFLPA is pushing for another virtual offseason program, which could be a disadvantage for first-year head coaches like Detroit’s Dan Campbell. But during his Monday press conference, Campbell said he’s not worried about when he’ll finally be able to get players on the field.

“Here’s the beauty of it, everybody in the league has to fall under the same rules,” Campbell said. “So that’s really the bright side to all this, is like, we’re all kind of the same in that regard.”

As New Orleans’ former assistant head coach/tight ends coach, Campbell noted the Saints felt good about their continuity a year ago and figured the lack of an offseason program wouldn’t affect them much. But then the club started 2-2 and needed overtime to defeat the Chargers in Week 5.

All that is to say, the Lions will have to take care of business one way or another and any team could get off to a slow start.

“So I’m not really that concerned about it, honestly,” Campbell said. “If there was a concern, it would be strength and conditioning, that part of it, and your guys working together a little bit. But if that’s the case, you give them a plan, keep tabs on them, make sure they’re staying on top of what they’ve got to do. But we’re not going to use that as an excuse for us. If we can’t start until training camp, then we’ll be ready to go and we’ll hit the ground running and we’ll get what we need to get out of it and adapt as fast as possible.”