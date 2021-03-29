Daniel Sorensen re-signs with Chiefs

Getty Images

What was expected is now official, as the Chiefs announced safety Daniel Sorensen is officially back with the club on Monday morning.

Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star previously reported the Chiefs and Sorensen were finalizing a one-year deal.

Sorensen has been with Kansas City since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

In 2020, Sorensen appeared in 15 games, starting 11. He intercepted three passes, recorded five passes defensed, and had a pair of forced fumbles. He played a variety of roles, lining up at different spots within the defensive scheme. He was on the field for 82 percent of Kansas City’s defensive snaps and 39 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

In all, Sorensen has appeared in 94 career games with 32 starts. He’s recorded 10 interceptions — three of which he’s returned for touchdowns — along with 25 passes defensed, four force fumbles, and 3.5 sacks.