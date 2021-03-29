Deshaun Watson’s lawyer: No attempts to settle cases have been made

Getty Images

In one of the newest lawsuits filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massages, Watson is accused of deleting Instagram messages and contacting masseuses in an attempt to settle cases.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin issued a statement in response to those allegations on Monday.

“Like a lot of people, Deshaun regularly deletes past Instagram messages,” Hardin said. “That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15th, the day before the first lawsuit was filed. We categorically deny that he has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases.”

“Opposing counsel’s continued statements that these cases aren’t about money do not square with the facts in at least two of these cases. It is incredibly irresponsible to continue to make these types of false allegations in this avalanche of anonymous lawsuits, particularly while we are still trying to find out who the accusers are. We will address these issues, and others raised in these cases, in our formal response to the court in the coming weeks.”

Three lawsuits have been filed on Monday, bringing the total to 19. Lawyer Tony Buzbee said this weekend that there were now 20 suits against Watson.