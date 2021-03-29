Greg Ward re-signs with Eagles

Getty Images

Wide receiver Greg Ward is officially back with the Eagles for the 2021 season.

There wasn’t much suspense that he would remain with the team. They tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this offseason and that left him with the choice of signing the tender or sitting out.

The Eagles announced on Monday that Ward signed his tender.

Ward spent time on the team’s practice squad in 2017 and 2018 before a stint in the AAF before that league folded during its lone season of operation. He returned to the Eagles and has appeared in 23 games over the last two seasons.

He started 13 of them and caught 81 passes for 673 yards and seven touchdowns.