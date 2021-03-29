Hue Jackson: Browns ownership lied to me about rebuilding process

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2021, 11:16 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Former Browns coach Hue Jackson accused Browns owner Jimmy Haslam of lying to him about the nature of the rebuilding process in Cleveland.

Jackson said on ESPN 850 in Cleveland that the extent to which the decision-makers would use analytics wasn’t disclosed to him when he took the job.

“There’s no doubt I was lied to by ownership and leadership of the team,’’ Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “They were going to be football plus analytics, but it was football vs. analytics.’’

Jackson said he plans to publish a book about his experience in Cleveland, a story he says hasn’t been accurately told.

“I think I became the fall guy because that was the narrative . . . the truth needs to come out . . . for other minority coaches. They need to know the pitfalls out there. My story has affected some of their futures,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he signed a contract extension in the middle of the 2017 season, when the Browns were 0-8 and had gone 1-15 the year before. But Haslam wouldn’t announce the deal.

“I got a contract extension at 1-23, midway through the season,’’ Jackson said. “I wanted to go public with it, but the Browns didn’t.’’

There’s little doubt that Haslam deserves a fair amount of the blame for the Browns’ lack of success since he bought the team. But the reality is, a lot of coaches have come and gone since Haslam bought the Browns, and none has had as bad a record as Jackson.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Hue Jackson: Browns ownership lied to me about rebuilding process

  2. Rebuilding or not, lied to or not, if you watched Hard Knocks you could see that Hue was in way over his head and had no respect from his staff.

  3. HueJackson is the coaching version of that one guy at the bar who won’t shut up about his wife leaving him a decade ago.

  5. In all fairness to Jackson his hands were tied by the analytics people.
    He did a better job at his previous stops.

  7. Whether you’re an analytic follower or not, the net win/loss results are the final determining factor in which professional football teams, players and coaches are judged. He was “lied to” and didn’t get a fair deal? I’m not sure I would agree.

  8. Hue Jackson was a huuuge problem in Cleveland.

    We went from
    “when you go 1-15, 0-16….people forget you know how to coach” – Hue Jackson

    To

    “I need to be a better coach for this team.”-Kevin Stefanski (Coach of the Year and 11-5 record as a rookie head coach.)

    This shows you how much leadership were lacking and Stefanski made it better for all us Browns fans.

  10. Some coaches are just better at being a co ordinator. Hue Jackson is a great co ordinator (Did an amazing job with Jason Campbell with the Raiders) but his ego got the better of him and he wanted a Headcoaching role

    Same for Norv Turner, great co ordinator, not a coach

  11. Hue is one of those guys where nothing is ever his fault. And let us never forget he was the same guy who was trying to undermine his assistant coaches ON CAMERA during Hard Knocks.

  12. I’m sure the PFT peanut gallery will shoot me down, but Hue was a good coach. The work he did in oakland with Jason Campbell at QB was great, but then the ill-fated Carson Palmer team messed up their team chemistry.

    I don’t think he’s a bad coach. He might be a tough personality, but so are a lot of bosses.

    Overall, the proof is in the pudding that the Browns dysfunction is great than Hue or any one player/coach. The Browns kind of futility is legendary.

  13. Etiquette 101 in how to leave a job – you don’t bash your former employer, no matter the circumstances. Not that there was even a sliver of possibility of this guy getting another HC job – but if there had been, this would have killed it. Dude just doesn’t get it. When you go 0-16 in a league that is deliberately set up for you to win eight games, that’s not on ownership – that’s on you, man.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.