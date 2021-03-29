Jermaine Wiggins: Patriots players wondered whether they could depend on Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

With Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days numbered in San Francisco, speculation regarding his eventual future has centered on the Patriots. Former NFL tight end (who played at one point for the Patriots) Jermaine Wiggins threw some water on that possibility on Monday morning.

“They used to look at Jimmy G. a little sideways, like he kind of a little bit Mister Glass . . . where they were like, ‘Can’t really depend on him. Can’t stay on the field,'” Wiggins said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

Wiggins declined to name names, but he said this about those who thought that: “Let’s just say they were between the lines.”

Garoppolo had a four-game audition in 2016 during Tom Brady‘s #Deflategate suspension, but Garoppolo was injured in the second game. Since 2018, he also has missed 23 of 48 regular-season games.

His availability surely contributed to the decision by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to move up for another quarterback, giving up (ultimately) three first-round picks and a third-round pick for one player, whoever it may be. Whether this means Garoppolo will be moved before or after the 2021 season remains to be seen.

Whenever it happens, it’s fair to wonder whether the Patriots will look to bring him back.